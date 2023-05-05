Police looking for runaway teen last seen Wednesday

May 5—Local police are looking for a runway teen who was last seen Wednesday in Aiken County.

Romelo Micheal Price, 14, of Aiken was reported as runaway from his soon-to-be adopted family a little after 2 p.m. Thursday, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

A complainant told police Price ran away May 3 and didn't know he was gone until Thursday afternoon, the report said.

The complainant said the teen was last seen on the living room camera around 9 p.m. wearing a tan hoodie, gray pants, black boots, a white hat and a black backpack, the report said.

The complainant said when she went into the room to make sure he was awake, the teen left a note stating, "I'm going to the Target in North Augusta," the report said.

Police have completed a request to have the teen put in National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Anyone with any information on the teen is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 803-642-1761.