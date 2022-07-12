Police looking for several teens in March ABQ shooting

Jul. 12—Police are looking to identify six teens who beat a man with a bat before shooting him at an apartment complex months ago in Southeast Albuquerque.

On March 24 around 6:20 p.m. six Hispanic juveniles attacked the man on the north side of the La Vida Nueva Apartments at 1200 Dickerson SE, according to a Crime Stoppers release.

Crime Stoppers said the shooter was described as a juvenile Hispanic male wearing a black-shirt.

Tips: Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP or visit their website at crimestoppersnm.com.