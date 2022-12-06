Police looking for shooter who left man dead in St. Paul parking lot
Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man who was found in a St. Paul parking lot.
Officers were called about midnight Tuesday to the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane off Hazelwood Street and near East Maryland Avenue. They located a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was unconscious and not breathing, and paramedics pronounced him dead.
No one was under arrest as of early Tuesday. Homicide investigators were looking for any witnesses and working to determine what happened. Police employees were also looking for evidence and any video surveillance.
Investigators asked anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.
Police plan to release the man’s name after his identity is confirmed by the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office. The homicide is the 35th of the year in St. Paul.
