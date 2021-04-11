Police looking for shooter after a Midlands man was killed while driving

An investigation is underway after a Midlands man was shot and killed while driving, the Sumter Police Department said.

Alki Williams died at the scene of Friday’s shooting on Broad Street, Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said.

The 27-year-old Mayesville resident was found behind the wheel of his vehicle that had stopped in a business parking area at 286 Broad St., according to police.

At about 5 p.m., Williams was driving on Broad Street near the intersection with Woodlawn Avenue when a white vehicle pulled up alongside and shots were fired, police said. That’s near downtown Sumter, within 2 miles of both USC Sumter and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.

After shots were fired, the white vehicle turned off Broad Street and sped away, according to police.

Officers said the incident was isolated and that Williams likely knew the shooter, but there was no word on a motive for the gunfire.

No other injuries were reported by police.

An autopsy will be performed at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston on Tuesday, Baker said.

Both the coroner’s office and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police at 803-436-2700, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.