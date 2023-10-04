Police looking into shooting on metro bus near White Center

Police are investigating a shooting, possibly deadly, that happened on a metro bus near White Center.

Our Chopper 7 is live at the scene. The shooting happened near 15th Avenue and Southwest Roxbury.

Chopper 7 shows a metro bus pulled over at a bus stop with police and crime scene tape surrounding the immediate area. Traffic is also blocked off.

We’ve contacted police and asked if this is fatal. They haven’t responded yet. But we did see a body under a sheet on the sidewalk next to the bus.



