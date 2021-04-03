Police looking into shootings in Woodbridge and Lodi

Apr. 3—At least two people were wounded in two separate drive-by shooting incidents overnight.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office responded to the 19000 block of Triolo Street in Woodbridge shortly after midnight Friday morning.

Deputy Sandra Mendez, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, said two 19-year-old males were injured in a drive-by shooting. The extent of their injuries were unknown Friday afternoon.

Mendez said there were no witnesses to the incident, and an investigation is ongoing.

Woodbridge resident Fred Danielson said the incident was the fifth shooting the neighborhood has experienced in the last eight years.

"There were two people parked in a car, and another car drove by and someone in that car shot both of them," he said. "Then that car went down the street, spraying all the houses and cars."

Danielson said as many as 20 shots were fired as the car drove away, two of which struck his own house. One bullet ended up in his bedroom, where he and his wife were sleeping, he said.

"As soon as we heard the shot we hit the floor," he said. "Then the gunfire stopped, we got dressed and went outside. Some neighbors had bullets hit their kitchen. The Sheriff's Office responded right away."

The entire ordeal didn't last long, Danielson said, but deputies were on Triolo Street for hours investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 209-468-4400.

According to the Lodi Police Department's daily media logs, a drive-by shooting was reported on the 1000 block of Lloyd Street at about 11:35 p.m. Thursday.

Social media posts claimed a woman had been injured during the incident, but no further details were released.

The department's media logs also reported about four shots fired in the area of East Locust Street and Central Avenue at about 11:28 p.m. Thursday, but nothing was seen.

A phone call to the department's Watch Commander was not returned Friday.

Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia said he has asked the department's crime analyst for a report on all shooting incidents in the last 12 months to see how many have occurred on an average monthly basis.

"Anecdotally, it seems like we have seen an increase, whether it's shots heard, for guns fired into the air, or even the homicide we had a couple weeks ago," he said. "Typically that happens as the weather gets warmer and more people are out and about. Now with more people getting out as they are no longer quarantined, we have to look at that as a factor."

Brucia said burglaries may be on the rise as well, as more people go back to work and restrictions are lifted.

