Police looking for South Brunswick man accused of East Brunswick apartments shooting

EAST BRUNSWICK – Police are looking for a 36-year-old South Brunswick man in connection with a shooting Tuesday afternoon near the Taylor Garden Apartments.

Police said Kyle Johnson of the Monmouth Junction section has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Johnson, who remains at large, is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows his location should call 911 and not attempt to approach him, police said.

East Brunswick police were alerted around 5 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting near Taylor Avenue and were told the suspect fled in a blue-green Dodge Magnum with the New Jersey license plate F18KCK, police said.

Arriving officers located the victim who was not injured in the shooting which detectives believe was an unprovoked and random act, based on information gathered during their investigation, police said. Johnson was identified as the suspect.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call East Brunswick Detective Robert Thuring at 732-390-6990 or by email at rthuring@ebpd.net. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling 732-4EBTIPS (328477), emailing tips@ebpd.net, or visiting www.eastbrunswick.org/tips.

