Police looking for stolen vehicle suspect in Elk Grove, with perimeter near Highway 99
Police in Elk Grove were searching Tuesday morning for a suspect who ran from a stolen vehicle.
Officers established a perimeter in the area of East Stockton Boulevard and Bond Road, just east of Highway 99, the Elk Grove Police Department said in a social media post just after 8 a.m.
Authorities said they had detained two people who ran from the allegedly stolen vehicle and were continuing to search for a third person, according to the post.
Police asked motorists to avoid the area.
Police Activity- We currently have a perimeter established in the area of E. Stockton near Bond for suspects who ran from a stolen vehicle.
We have two people detained and are currently looking for a third person who is believed to be within the perimeter. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/f3J1KEz0tE
