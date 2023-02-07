Police looking for stolen vehicle suspect in Elk Grove, with perimeter near Highway 99

Police in Elk Grove were searching Tuesday morning for a suspect who ran from a stolen vehicle.

Officers established a perimeter in the area of East Stockton Boulevard and Bond Road, just east of Highway 99, the Elk Grove Police Department said in a social media post just after 8 a.m.

Authorities said they had detained two people who ran from the allegedly stolen vehicle and were continuing to search for a third person, according to the post.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area.