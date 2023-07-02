Police looking for suspect in Arlington shooting death of 33-year-old man Saturday

A 33-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times at an apartment complex in Arlington Saturday night, according to police.

Officers responded around 11:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting a the apartment complex in the 2800 block of Forest Hallow Lane in north Arlington, according to a news release. When they arrived, they found the man lying unresponsive on a second floor landing of the apartments. He’d been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators they saw the victim get into a physical fight with another man just before the shooting and, after the fight was broken up, the victim followed the man up to the second floor, according to the news release. Moments later, witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots.

The other man, who police suspect to be the shooter, fled the scene, according to the release. No arrests have been made yet and detectives are working to identify and locate the suspect. Through their investigation, detectives believe the victim and suspect knew each other before the shooting.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after next-of-kin has been notified.

Authorities are asking anybody with information on the fight or killing to contact Detective VanTreeck at 817-459-5691 or send tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.