Police looking for suspect in armed robbery of gas station on Olympia’s east side

Olympia police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who robbed a gas station clerk at gunpoint on Sunday, July 16.

Police Lt. Paul Lower said the man’s hoodie should be recognizable.

Lower said police responded at around 11 p.m. Sunday to reports of an armed robbery at the Shell gas station in the 3500 block of Pacific Avenue Southeast. An employee reported that a man entered the store, selected a food item and began to pay with change. When the employee opened the till, the man pulled out a handgun and directed the clerk to duck behind the counter.

The suspect took cash from the till, but Lower said police are unsure how much. He then took off from the gas station on foot.

The employee was not harmed in the incident.

Lower said the man was described as being 6-foot-2 and wearing a dark hoodie with a paper mask across his face. The hoodie had yin and yang symbols on it, as well as the word “ENLIGHTEN” written on the back.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information that could aid police in finding the suspect is asked to call OPD’s detective division at 360-753-8300.