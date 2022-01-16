Police looking for suspect after armed robbery reported at Merced convenience store

Authorities have asked for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect accused of armed robbery Sunday at a Merced gas station.

Officers responded about 2:50 a.m. to the AM-PM gas station at 1625 W. Highway 140 for a silent alarm call, according to a Merced Police Department social media post.

The clerk told police the suspect who robbed the convenience store pointed a firearm at them and demanded cash from the register. Police said the suspect fled south on foot toward W Street. The suspect was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a mask, leaving only their eyes visible. Officers were able to locate surveillance video of the suspect.

Authorities said the officers searched the area but did not find anybody matching the description of the suspect. Police have asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jacob Paynter at 209-385-6905 or paynterj@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.