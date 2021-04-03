Police looking for suspect after Asian woman shoved to ground
Police are looking for a man they say shoved a Filipino woman to the ground in Los Gatos, and said "go back to China" on March 30.
Protesters demand more protection on the Atlantic City Boardwalk after recent armed robbery.
According to police, before the suspect punched the worker, he yelled, "you Chinese (expletive)" and then ran off.
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police are searching for the man caught on video knocking an elderly man to the ground in an unprovoked attack.
In the 1970s, Marlon Brando was unforgettable as “The Godfather” and shocked filmgoers with his powerful performance in “Last Tango in Paris.” The two-time Oscar winner, who would have turned 97 on April 3, made the role of Colonel Kurtz his own in “Apocalypse Now” and negotiated a stunning payday to play Superman’s father Jor-el. […]
In Thailand, it's the all-important tourism sector that has jumped to the head of the COVID-19 vaccination line, with the country's most popular resort island embarking on a mass inoculation programme two months ahead of the rest of the country. The island of Phuket aims to deliver shots to at least 460,000 people - most of its population - as it gears up for July 1, when vaccinated overseas visitors will no longer be required to quarantine. Phuket also has its own international airport and tourists would be able to roam the island freely without posing any coronavirus risk to the rest of Thailand's population.
Many AAPIs have been taught that if we keep our heads down and stay quiet, one day we’ll belong in America. But I only began to fit in here when I started speaking out.
"Specialty dates like 4/3/21 are always immensely popular," county clerk Lynn Goya said
Malaysia's foreign minister stressed on Saturday that his country remained independent in foreign policy after some social media users and opposition politicians lambasted him for referring to his Chinese counterpart as his "elder brother". Hishammuddin Hussein, on his first visit to China as foreign minister, had expressed hope that he and Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi would pursue closer ties between the nations, including post-COVID-19 cooperation and fighting the pandemic.
The celebs still dressed up at home. From ELLE
Ruili's local government put residents in its urban area under home quarantine, launched a massive testing drive and began restricting people from leaving and entering the city from last week after reporting COVID-19 patients. Genetic analysis of the cases discovered in Ruili suggest the new local infections stem from viruses imported from Myanmar, state media reported. Of the new patients reported in the city, 11 of them were identified as Myanmar citizens.
Elon Musk has revived the idea of building a 1950s-style diner at a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Supercharger station in Santa Monica, California. What Happened: The Tesla CEO said Santa Monica will soon have a "major new Supercharger station" with a retro diner and movies. Musk was responding to a tweet of a photo showing a long line at a Supercharger in the city. Musk also thanked the city of Santa Monica, possibly hinting that local officials are moving toward approving the plan. Major new Supercharger station coming to Santa Monica soon! Hoping to have 50's diner & 100 best movie clips playing too. Thanks Santa Monica city! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2021 Musk mentioned the idea in 2018, Elektrek reported, quoting Musk as then saying he planned to open an “old-school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in Los Angeles.” Though it wasn't clear how serious the plan was, the company did apply for building permits in Santa Monica, Elektrek said, adding the project has run into approval problems with the local government. Why It Matters: One of Tesla's biggest competitive advantages is its Supercharger network, which allows for easy, long distance travel for customers in many parts of the world. While it is unfortunate that customers need to wait for a charge, it also shows how succesful Tesla has become. As Tesla's deliveries increase, the need for Superchargers increases. And as the need grows, so do the lines. Tesla has also considered adding features such as lounges and coffee shops to its Supercharger stations, according to Elektrek. Luckily, most Tesla's vehicles can charge from 20% to 80% in less than 30 minutes. And with a 50% charge giving even the lowest-range Teslas well over 100 miles of range, a quick charge will let most people get on their way. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news. Photo courtesy of Tesla. Gary Anglebrandt contributed to this report. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Selling EV Credits To Volkswagen In China: ReportVideo: Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin Installing 2 Gigapress As It Prepares For Model Y Production© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
A carjacking victim assaulted by three juveniles who stole his car and struck him has died, police said. Baltimore City police said an officer on patrol shortly after 5 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Conkling Street came up on three teenagers beating up a 41-year-old man, trying to take his car.
He also broke quarantine to do it.
The Weeknd is donating $1 million to relief efforts in Ethiopia amid the ongoing conflict between the government in Addis Ababa and the Tigray region. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of thousands and the displacement of more than two million people, according to NPR. Last month, the New York Times obtained an internal […]
A collision between a cargo ship and a fishing boat killed at least two fishermen and left 15 missing off Indonesia’s main island of Java, officials said Sunday. The fishing boat capsized late Saturday with 32 aboard after hitting the Indonesian bulk carrier MV Habco Pioneer off Indramayu district, said Deden Ridwansyah, the head of the search and rescue agency. The remaining 15 crew were rescued, and local fishermen and the navy were searching for the missing, said Wisnu Wardana, a spokesperson for the sea transportation directorate general.
(Colorado Avalanche) with a Goalie Save from Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues, 04/02/2021
The signed card from the 43-year-old's rookie season with the New England Patriots is one of "only a handful ever offered for sale," according to auctioneer Lelands, which called it the best Tom Brady rookie card available to the public. The sale smashes the previous record price for a football card.
On Sunday the state recorded more than half of India's 93,249 new cases.
UCLA's season-ending loss to Gonzaga resembled a similarly miraculous ending in favor of the Bruins involving Tyus Edney in the 1995 NCAA tournament.
Pandemic protocol was again the unwanted guest at the Easter table across the globe, but this year there was a lining of hope: COVID-19 vaccinations.