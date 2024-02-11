Police looking for suspect who assaulted man in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was looking for a man who assaulted another man on Friday morning.

MPD said that on Feb. 9 at about 9:00 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Pitts Pl. in Southeast for the report of an aggravated assault.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

The suspect, who is wearing different clothing was caught on camera:

Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

