Police looking for suspect who brutally attacked a man at MBTA station

MBTA Police are looking for a suspect who brutally attacked a 54-year-old male at the Charles/MGH MBTA station.

The suspect allegedly punched and kicked the victim.

If you recognize the person in the photos, contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

12/14 at 8AM #MBTA Charles/MGH a 54 year old male was attacked w/out provocation. The SP punched/kicked the victim. Do you recognize this person of interest ? Please contact our Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send anonymous text to 873873 w/any info you have. TY pic.twitter.com/nRP7ufMJK2 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) December 30, 2022

