Police looking for suspect in central Sioux Falls shooting

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting in central Sioux Falls that resulted from some type of disagreement.

The incident happened at about 6 p.m. Sunday in the area of 11th Street and Summit Avenue, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

After a disagreement involving a 17-year-old boy, an unidentified person pulled out a gun and fired several shots, Clemens said.

Several people were in the area and scattered after the gunshots, Clemens said.

The 17-year-old left the scene, but was later found and questioned by police. Clemens said he told officers the shooter targeted him.

The victim was uninjured in the shooting, but a business in the area was hit by at least five shots, resulting in some broken windows, Clemens said.

Police have not yet made an arrest and nobody has been charged with the shooting, Clemens said.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Police looking for suspect in weekend Sioux Falls shooting