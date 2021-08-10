Police looking for suspect who fled police early Monday in Willmar

Aug. 10—WILLMAR — Law enforcement is looking for a suspect that fled on foot early Monday morning following a police pursuit in Willmar, according to a news release from Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt.

According to Felt, a police vehicle was almost struck by a 2012 GMC Acadia driving erratically near the intersection of Lakeland Drive Northeast and Civic Center Drive.

"The officer attempted to perform a traffic stop and the vehicle fled southbound on Lakeland Drive at a high rate of speed," Felt wrote.

The vehicle went off the road and into a yard in the area of Seventh Avenue Southeast and Lakeland Drive where the driver then fled on foot. The driver has not been located.

There were no injuries and no property damage, according to Felt.

The investigation is ongoing and the vehicle is being held as evidence.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office assisted during the incident reported at 1:28 a.m. Monday.