The Sturgis Department of Public Safety is searching for a suspect in connection to two homicides.

Police responded to the area of South Centerville Road and South Street about 10:43 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting victim.

If you have any information regarding either case or were in the area of South Centerville Road and South Street about 10:40 p.m. Saturday, please contact Detective David Males at (269) 659-7252.

The 39-year-old Sturgis woman was transported to Bronson Hospital where she was pronounced dead, the public safety department said in a Facebook post.

During the course of the investigation, a second homicide victim was located outside of the city limits. That investigation is being handled by the St. Joseph County Sheriff Department but it is believed the two cases are related.

A suspect has been identified and both departments are actively pursing leads to his location.

If you have any information regarding either case or were in the area of South Centerville Road and South Street about 10:40 p.m. Saturday, please contact Detective David Males at (269) 659-7252.

Police have identified the suspect as David Keith Algarin Jr., 30, as the suspect. He may be driving a 1999 Honda CR-V, black in color, with Michigan plates of BUS661.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Police looking for suspect following 2 homicides