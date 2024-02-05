Police looking for suspect after man shot in chest in Rock Hill

Police are looking for the person they say shot a man in the chest in a restaurant parking lot in Rock Hill.

Rock Hill police say a 34-year-old man was leaving Hartlands Bar on Cross Pointe Drive around 1 a.m. on Saturday when someone shot him.

They don’t have a suspect named or arrested yet, according to the press release sent out on Monday morning.

The victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center, and his condition hasn’t been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 803-329-7293.

