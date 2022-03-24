Police looking for suspect after man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s Hill District

A man is dead after being shot inside an apartment in Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Police said they responded in the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue and found a man in his 40s who was shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The Medical Examiner later identified the man as 45-year-old Tiwan Hill.

Police told Channel 11 there are no suspects at this point.

BREAKING: heavy response from Pittsburgh Police to an apartment near the intersection of Junilla St and Bedford Ave in the Hill District. Still waiting on details from police. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/baKX83AYJG — Pete DeLuca WPXI (@PeteDeLucaTV) March 22, 2022

