Police looking for suspect after they find man suffering from ‘multiple cuts’

Police are looking for the person who cut a 30-year-old Richmond, Indiana, man several times Thursday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of South 12th Street just before 2:30 p.m. on the report of a stabbing, according to a statement the Richmond Police Department released Thursday evening.

Officers found Colton Jeffrey Skalak, of Richmond, suffering from “multiple cuts.” Richmond firefighter/paramedics determined Skalak’s injuries were not life-threatening and took him to Reid Health.

The suspect, who reportedly left on foot, was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and stone-washed denim jeans, according to the statement, which was issued through Capt. Curt Leverton.

Police investigators interviewed several witnesses, but no apprehension had been reported as of Thursday evening.

However, officers at the scene arrested a 40-year-old Richmond woman on a charge of disorderly conduct. The police department offered no details about what prompted the woman’s arrest.

The investigation into the cutting, which the department is characterizing as a stabbing, is continuing, according to statement from the department.



