Police looking for suspect in Monday hit and run that killed pedestrian in Fort Worth

Investigators are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian around 12:30 a.m. Monday, according to police.

Officers responded to a call about a major accident in the area of East Berry Street North and Canberra Court to find the pedestrian had been hit and the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene without stopping to render aid, according to police.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he or she died, a police spokesperson said.

Police are still trying to find a suspect and did not release any descriptions of the suspect or the vehicle involved.