Police looking for suspect in morning stabbing in North Park

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are looking for a suspect involved in a stabbing in North Park Saturday morning that left one person injured.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Oregon Street. According to the San Diego Police Department, two men were in a verbal fight when the suspect slashed the other with a knife.

The victim, identified as a 44-year-old man, sustained an a non-life-threatening injury to his right leg. Authorities transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Two arrested in double homicide outside El Cajon house party

The suspect fled the scene and police are currently searching for him. He is described by witnesses as an adult man who was last seen wearing a blue “doo rag” and jeans. Police report the victim did not give further details on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.