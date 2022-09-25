Police looking for suspect in North Richland Hills domestic-violence shooting

North Richland Hills police are looking for 36-year-old Brandon Donte Washington from Dallas in connection with a domestic-violence shooting, police said.

According to a search warrant, Washington’s girlfriend told police he shot her in the face Sept. 19 in the 8500 block of Harwood Road in North Richland Hills when she was walking her dog.

The woman was able to run away and call 911. She later underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments from her head, according to the warrant.

Police said they believe three of Washington’s associates, two women and a man, know his whereabouts and that they may be traveling together in a silver Jetta with an unknown license plate number.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Washington, his associates or the Jetta should contact NRHPD Criminal Investigations at 817-427-7049

A photo of the silver Jetta that Washington’s three associates may be driving.

One of the women who may know Washington’s whereabouts.