Police looking for suspect in Pearl City sexual assault case

Nov. 3—Honolulu police are looking for a male suspect in a kidnapping and sexual assault case in the Pearl City area.

On Sunday just before 8 p.m., a female victim was walking in the area fronting 98-1247 Kaahumanu St., the address of the Mary Savio Medical Plaza, when the suspect "tackled her to the ground, restrained her then sexually assaulted her, " CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department said in a news release.

Witnesses intervened and the male fled, police said.

The suspect is described as being in his 20s or 30s, around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180-200 pounds. He has short, dark hair, police said.

The case has been classified as a kidnapping and third-degree sexual assault.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous web tips can be sent at or provided via the P3 Tips app.