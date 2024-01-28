Police looking for suspect who shot cat with pellet gun

(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) —The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) is asking the community for help finding the person responsible for shooting a cat with a pellet gun.

WPPD said officers took a report about a pet cat that had been shot with a pellet gun on Jan. 21 in the area of Pembrook Drive within the Reserve at Tamarac. The pellet entered the area of its left shoulder causing permanent damage. The pet survived but the long-term effects are unknown, according to WPPD.

Courtesy: Woodland Park Police Department

WPPD provided an image of the area. However the suspect may have been traveling on foot, and none of the homes pictured on the map should be assumed to have any involvement at this time.

Courtesy: Woodland Park Police Department

If you have information that can help identify the suspect you are asked to call Officer Sam Dunbar at (719) 687-9262 and leave your information. To remain anonymous, refer to case #24-0076.

