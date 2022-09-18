Police looking for suspect that shot inside of an occupied home in LaGrange

Police looking for answers and possible suspects after a LaGrange home was shot up.

Early Sunday morning at 2:30 a.m., LaGrange Police were called out to 808 Callaway Avenue about gunshots fired into a home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Criminal Investigation Section went out to the home and started an investigation.

It was revealed that a unknown person, or multiple people, fired gunshots into the home.

At the time, the home was occupied by two people.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said no one was injured in the shooting.

At this time, police do not have anyone in custody.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: