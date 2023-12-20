Police looking for suspect after shots fired in Cecil Township

Police are investigating after shots were fired in Cecil Township Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Georgetown Road around 12:15 p.m.

Police said no threats were made toward anyone and no one was injured. They also added that there is no active situation or threat to the public at this time.

Responding officers found two holes in a clothing donation dumpster in the area.

Police said the suspect left the scene on foot and was described to officers as a Black male wearing a black hoodie with a purple shirt underneath and dark sweatpants with writing on them.

The suspect has not yet been found.

Hendersonville Elementary School canceled outdoor activities at the time of the incident out of an abundance of caution. Superintendent Michael Davis sent the following letter to parents:

“This afternoon the Cecil Township Police responded to a situation in Lawrence, PA. The School Resource Officer at the school was in constant communication with the responding officers and District Officials. At no time was the school at risk, but out of an abundance of caution, outdoor activities were canceled and classes in the trailer were held inside the school. These efforts positioned the school to quickly respond if the situation were to change. The situation concluded around 1:30 PM and the school returned to normal operations.”

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to call Cecil Township police at 724-743-0940.

