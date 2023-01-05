Police looking for suspect in South Hill bank robbery

Jan. 5—Spokane police are looking for a man who robbed a bank Tuesday evening on the South Hill.

The man "indicated" he was robbing the Washington Trust Bank, 3103 S. Grand Blvd., just before 5 p.m., said Spokane police spokesman Cpl. Nick Briggs. The suspect took money and left, he said.

He is described as a white middle aged man with a white beard and dark clothing.

Police are investigating if the robbery is connected to a bank robbery last month at Banner Bank on Southeast Boulevard, Briggs said.

The police have asked anyone with information to contact Detective Rankin with Major Crimes at (509) 835-4585 or email brankin@spokanepolice.org