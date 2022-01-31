Police looking for suspect in Springfield Speedway gas station shooting

Jan. 31—Police are looking for a suspect who shot another man Saturday at the Derr Road Speedway gas station.

Springfield police were called to 2996 Derr Road on a report of a man shot around 8 p.m. Police officers found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the left side of his neck, according to an Springfield Police Department incident report.

The man was "alert, oriented and able to talk," the incident report said.

Police and medics began treating the man on scene before he went to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he was still listed as a patient Monday afternoon, Mercy Health confirmed.

Police took photos of the scene and collected a 9 mm shell casing as evidence.

A suspect in the shooting has not been identified by police, according to the report.