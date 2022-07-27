Police looking for suspect after stabbing on Monroe Street Bridge on Tuesday afternoon

Jul. 27—Spokane police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing at the south end of the Monroe Street Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, Spokane Police Department spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said. Witnesses called in the report of the attack around 2:30 p.m., she said.

Spokane police officers blocked off the right lane of southbound the Monroe Street Bridge and closed the sidewalk on that side of the bridge as they investigated.

Anyone who has information that might help police locate the suspect is urged to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, Humphreys said.