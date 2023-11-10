Police looking for suspect in Warrensburg shooting

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The Johnson County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office has released new information about a homicide investigation in Warrensburg.

Two people have been confirmed dead, and the police are now looking for someone in connection with the shooting. Police are searching for 22-year-old Jonathan Goodwin Jr.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of South 13 Highway.

The Warrensburg police department and the Johnson County, Missouri, sheriff’s department are both trying to find out what happened.

If you know Goodwin’s whereabouts or know anything about the case, you are asked to contact the police.

