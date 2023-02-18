Police looking for suspect after woman shot in both legs in north Wichita

A 44-year-old woman is being rushed into surgery after she was shot once in each leg Saturday morning in north Wichita, police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said.

Police were called at 11:47 a.m. to the shooting in the 1800 block of North Piatt and found the woman injured with gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

Police have identified a male suspect and are looking for him, Rebolledo said just after 2 p.m.

Neither the woman nor suspect live at the home where the shooting occurred, he said, adding that she was shot while sitting in her car. Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.