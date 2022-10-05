Police looking for suspect after woman stabbed in Lima

Oct. 5—LIMA — The Lima Police Department is on the lookout for a 59-year-old homeless man in connection with a stabbing incident Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a 53-year-old Lima woman suffered multiple stabs, including in the neck, at 4:10 p.m. at Our Daily Bread, 125 S. Central Ave. When EMS personnel from the Lima Fire Department arrived, she was still conscious and able to identify her attacker, with whom she was formerly in a relationship. She was taken to Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, which has refused to release an update concerning her condition.

Police are currently on the lookout for Juan Fuentes, 59, in connection with this incident. He is wanted for felonious assault with an edged weapon. He is described as a Black male, 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 290 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red or orange hooded sweatshirt and driving a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna with the Ohio license plate JSM4071. Fuentes should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with knowledge of the location of Fuentes or information concerning this incident is asked to call the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444 and ask for Det. Steve Stechschulte.