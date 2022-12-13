Police looking at suspects in Falls latest homicide, continuing to look into circumstances of woman found dead on Tronolobe PLace

Dec. 13—Falls Police detectives are reportedly narrowing their list of possible suspects in the fatal shooting on a woman early Saturday morning.

Investigators in the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) were "looking at potential suspects" on Monday and said they were making progress in their probe of the Falls' 10th homicide of 2022.

Patrol officers responded to the emergency room of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a female victim being brought there with a gunshot wound. The 35-year-old victim was taken to the medical center in a private car and had been shot in the back.

The victim, identified on Monday as Daniella Patterson, was pronounced dead at the medical center a short time after her arrival.

Officers were able to locate a crime scene in the 400 block of Ninth Street and Crime Scene Unit detectives reportedly recovered evidence there. CSU detective also recovered undisclosed additional evidence from the vehicle that transported Patterson to the hospital.

Detectives said the driver who brought Patterson to the medical center has been cooperating with the investigation. They did not comment on what may have led to the shooting.

Investigators did ask that anyone who may have been a witness to or have information about the shooting contact them at either the Criminal Investigation Division office, 716-286-4553, or the police general information number, 716-286-4711.

Detectives also said that they have not determined the cause of death of a woman, in her 50s, found deceased in the 600 block of Tronolone Place around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Patrol officers had responded to a call of "a woman laying on the ground not moving."

Investigators said they are treating the woman's death as "suspicious", but are waiting for additional testing by the Erie County Medical Examiner to determine her exact cause of death.