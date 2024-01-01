Police looking for suspects who shot 2 teens in DC on New Year’s Eve

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was looking for a person who shot two teenage boys on Sunday morning.

Police said that at about 2:35 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of 37th Street in Southeast for the report of a shooting.

The two teenage boys were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras. MPD released those photos on Monday.

Anyone with information should call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

