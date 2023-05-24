Police looking for suspects who shot woman close to rose garden attraction in Point Defiance Park

KIRO 7 News Staff
Police in Tacoma are searching for several suspects who shot and injured a woman and then drove away.

It all happened just after 5:30 p.m. off 5-mile drive, close to the rose garden attraction in Point Defiance Park.

Tacoma police say the woman was just walking in the park when she was confronted by a group of people. There aren’t a lot of details as to what happened but KIRO 7 was told those suspects tried to rob her and ultimately shot her with the bullet grazing her head.

She is currently being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not know exactly how many people were involved say there are multiple suspects that got away in a car.

KIRO 7 will continue to monitor the suspect search and bring you details just as soon as we get them. If you have any information call the Tacoma Police Department.