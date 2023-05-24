Police looking for suspects who shot woman close to rose garden attraction in Point Defiance Park

Police in Tacoma are searching for several suspects who shot and injured a woman and then drove away.

It all happened just after 5:30 p.m. off 5-mile drive, close to the rose garden attraction in Point Defiance Park.

Tacoma police say the woman was just walking in the park when she was confronted by a group of people. There aren’t a lot of details as to what happened but KIRO 7 was told those suspects tried to rob her and ultimately shot her with the bullet grazing her head.

She is currently being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not know exactly how many people were involved say there are multiple suspects that got away in a car.

KIRO 7 will continue to monitor the suspect search and bring you details just as soon as we get them. If you have any information call the Tacoma Police Department.

Officers are investigating an attempt armed robbery & shooting that happened at 5:37 pm, 5423 5 Mile Drive. Adult female victim transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening graze wound to the head. Suspects believed to have fled in a vehicle. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/vXXGyiYFQg — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) May 24, 2023











