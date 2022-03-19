Police looking for suspects who stole ATM from Bethalto bank Friday, according to report

Bethalto police were investigating the theft of an ATM Friday morning from Associated Bank on Texas Ave.

Suspects tethered the ATM to a pickup truck and drove off with it in tow, St. Louis television station Fox 2 reported.

Police found the ATM abandoned on a street along with the pickup truck. It did not look like the suspects had managed to steal any money, though the ATM was destroyed, Chief Mike Dixon told Fox 2.

Police said they were searching for at least three suspects.

ATMs can weigh more than 1,000 pounds, according to ATM sales and repair company TestLink.