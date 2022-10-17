Police looking for suspects after vehicle shot up in Arnold

Police from multiple departments are searching for shooting suspects after a car was riddled with gunshots in Arnold.

According to Westmoreland County 911, the call for shots fired came in at 11:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Kenneth Avenue.

Arnold police chief Eric Doutt told our news partners at the Trib that four people were involved in the shooting.

One of the people was taken into custody after fleeing on foot, the Trib reports.

“A K9 unit from New Kensington was called in to join the chase and found the woman hiding inside a garage,” Doutt told the Trib.

“We know there were at least two guns involved in the shooting, so for their own safety we are asking people to stay inside their homes,” Doutt also said to the Trib.

Highlands School District, which is located approximately 5 miles from the shooting scene, went into a lockdown because of police activity in the area, posting on its website:

Due to an outside police matter, as an extra precaution for the safety of our students and staff, all Highlands schools are on an internal shutdown. No one will be permitted in or out of the buildings at this time. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

No one was hurt in the shooting, Westmoreland County 911 said.

