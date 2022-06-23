Police looking for suspects wanted in jewelry heist inside local mall

WSBTV.com News Staff

Police are investigating a jewelry heist that happened inside the LaGrange Mall.

Investigators said two suspects stole $20,000 worth of jewelry Saturday.

Police said one of the people distracted a worker while the other put the jewelry in a purse.

Two more suspects are also wanted in the case.

Investigators said those other suspects were in the getaway car outside.

