Police looking for suspects wanted in jewelry heist inside local mall
Police are investigating a jewelry heist that happened inside the LaGrange Mall.
Investigators said two suspects stole $20,000 worth of jewelry Saturday.
Police said one of the people distracted a worker while the other put the jewelry in a purse.
Two more suspects are also wanted in the case.
Investigators said those other suspects were in the getaway car outside.
