Police looking for teens who brought a gun to a fist fight near Kennewick High

Kennewick police are searching for some teens who brought a gun to a fist fight in a bowling alley parking lot.

Five teen boys started fighting in the Spare Time Lanes lot on the 700 block of West Vineyard Lane about 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Commander Aaron Clem told the Herald on Monday. The location is near Kennewick High School.

Investigators believe the fight may be gang-related, and there were two groups involved.

One teen pulled out a gun and two teens struggled over it, causing it to fire, according to a Kennewick police news release. No one was hit.

The group with the gun ran away and were gone by the time officers arrived.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and reviewing security video from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 509-628-0333 or they can leave an anonymous tip at kpdtips.com.