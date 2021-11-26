Police looking for Texas suspect in hotel shooting, another extradited to Hattiesburg

Police are searching for a Texas man wanted in connection with the death of a man shot in early November at a Hattiesburg Holiday Inn.

Police issued a first-degree murder warrant Wednesday for Juan Ra'Shawn Cole, 20, in the shooting death of Carlos McGruder, 37, of Laurel.

McGruder was shot Nov. 8 at the Highway 49 hotel and died two days later from injuries, according to Hattiesburg police.

On Tuesday, police charged another suspect, Trenderrious Brock, 22, of Frisco, Texas, with first-degree murder in McGruder's death.

Police said Brock turned himself into authorities in Dallas Nov. 15. He was extradited back to Mississippi Tuesday and is being held in the Forrest County Jail.

Brock's bond was set at $750,000, according to jail records.

A graveside service for McGruder was scheduled for Nov. 20 at Nora Davis Memorial Cemetery in Laurel, according to a death notice in the Laurel Leader-Call.

