Police looking for tips about armed robberies at adult entertainment stores

LANSING TWP. — Police are looking for information about armed robberies over the weekend at a pair of adult entertainment stores in the Lansing area.

Lansing Township police said two armed men entered the Cirilla's store on West Saginaw Street shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, demanded money and left with cash from the register, along with a cell phone, cash and credit cards belonging to a store employee.

The same suspects also robbed a store customer of his or her wallet, police said.

The suspects were described as a thin, white male about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and a slightly taller Black male with a similar build, township police said in a news release. Both men were wearing dark clothing, and the white suspect was wearing a black, "surgical-type face mask ," they said.

Within 24 hours before that robbery, two suspects matching those general descriptions and carrying similar firearms committed an armed robbery at Fantasies Unlimited on South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Lansing, township police said.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Detective Randy Volosky at (517) 999-0291 or send him an email at voloskyr@lansingtownship.org. They can also contact any police officer they might know.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Police seek tips in adult toy store robberies in Lansing