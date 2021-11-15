Port Huron Police Department PHPD file, April 2021

The Port Huron Police Department is asking residents for any information regarding a shooting early Sunday that left two people injured.

The department said in a press release Monday it does not currently have any suspects or suspect vehicles.

Officers responded to multiple repots of a shooting in the East Quay Lot shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Officers discovered that multiple vehicles had been shot at and several people and vehicles were fleeing in multiple directions.

Lake Huron Medical Center soon reported a 30-year-old Clinton Township man was being treated for a gunshot wound to his ankle. He was transferred to Beaumont Hospital for treatment and police do not have an update on his condition.

McLaren Port Huron Hospital then reported a 23-year-old Clyde Township man was being treated for a gunshot wound to his legs. He was treated and released. It is unknown what the relationship is between these two men.

Port Huron Police officers, detectives, and the Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the shooting contact the Port Huron Police Department at (810) 984- 8415 or CAPTURE at (810) 987-6688.

Anonymous texts can also be received by texting the keyword CAPTURE and the message/tip to 847411 or by downloading the Port Huron PD app on an apple or android device. Tips can also be emailed by clicking on the CAPTURE link at www.porthuronpolice.org.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Police looking for tips following downtown shooting