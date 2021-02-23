Police looking for tips to solve Meola murder

Shelley Terry Staff Writer Sterry@starbeacon.Co,, Star Beacon, Ashtabula, Ohio

Feb. 23—PAINESVILLE — It's been nearly 18 months since a popular Ashtabula caterer was found murdered inside his Painesville home.

The probe into the death of Timothy Meola, 65, owner of Guyreino's Deli/Meola Catering on Lake Avenue in Ashtabula, continues to be an active ongoing investigation, said Toby Burgett, administrative lieutenant of the Painesville Police Department.

"There is no new information at this time, however, our detective bureau is still pursing all leads and tips," he said. "We encourage the public to contact us with any information they may have to assist in the investigation."

Painesville police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation worked together on the homicide. BCI processed evidence from Meola's house on Sept. 7, 2019 and his vehicle, which was found three days later by maintenance workers at an apartment complex in Euclid.

Meola's daughter, Miranda Meola, 38, reported her father's disappearance.

She called police shortly before noon when her father didn't show up for a catering job and couldn't be reached by phone. She told the 911 dispatcher that she found the door to his Mentor Avenue home unlocked, security cameras knocked down, blood in a bathroom and her father and his vehicle missing.

When police arrived at the home, they discovered Meola deceased upstairs.

Police put numerous bulletins out for Meola's vehicle, including a photo of the make and style of Meola's Jeep. A caller spotted the vehicle parked between a dumpster and clothing collection box in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Euclid.

Meola was a graduate of St. John High School and Kent State University. He owned the catering business for 40 years and was well known in the community.

Anyone with information should contact the Painesville Police Department at 440-392-5840.

Recommended Stories

  • Cherokee Nation chief wants Jeep to stop using tribe's name

    "It does not honor us by having our name plastered on the side of a car," said Chuck Hoskin Jr., principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.

  • South Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines considered for 'immediate use'

    South Africa's health minister said on Tuesday that government advisers had grouped COVID-19 vaccines into three groups and those considered for "immediate use" were the Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Pfizer and Moderna shots. The country started rolling out the J&J vaccine in a research study targeting healthcare workers last week and hopes to receive Pfizer doses in the coming months.

  • Elderly protester shoved to ground by police in Buffalo files lawsuit after officers escape charges

    Legal actions is seeking damages ‘in an amount sufficient to punish them and deter others from similar conduct’

  • Mt Etna's latest eruptions awe even those who study volcanos

    Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, has awed even seasoned volcanologists in recent days with spectacular spurts of lava lighting up the Sicilian sky each night. The latest eruption overnight petered out by around 0900 GMT Tuesday, according to Italy’s National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology. For over a week, Etna has been belching lava, ash and volcanic rocks on a regular basis.

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.

  • Texas power freeze led to huge release of air pollutants

    The largest U.S. oil refiners released massive clouds of air pollutants into the skies over Texas last week, as one environmental crisis triggered another.Data sent to a Texas environmental commission show power outages from the winter storm forced the five largest refiners to emit nearly 337,000 pounds of pollutants.The power losses forced the plants to flare, or burn gasses to prevent damage to processing units. The flaring darkened the skies of eastern Texas, with smoke visible for miles.Data show the the pollutants included tens of thousands of pounds of benzene, carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide.A researcher at advocacy group Earthworks said the releases could have been prevented by winterizing facilities.Final figures on pollution releases are due to be submitted to the state in two weeks.The extreme cold, which killed at least two dozen people, knocked out power to more than four million at its peak and caused widespread water shortages for nearly 15 million people.President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for the state on Saturday, which makes federal funding available to affected individuals.Though Texas power plants are back online, nearly 40,000 customers remained without power as of Sunday afternoon.

  • Russian hockey star targeted for support of Kremlin critic Navalny, NHL team says

    The National Hockey League's New York Rangers said on Monday that star forward Artemi Panarin was being targeted for his support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny by what it called a fabricated report alleging he assaulted a woman a decade ago. Panarin, 29, is one of the few elite Russian athletes openly critical of President Vladimir Putin. "This is clearly an intimidation tactic being used against him for being outspoken on recent political events," the NHL team said in a statement.

  • Rep. Stefanik: Garland’s Answer about Cuomo Investigation ‘Not Good Enough’

    Representative Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.) said Monday that Merrick Garland’s response to a question about a potential conflict of interest in any investigation of New York governor Andrew Cuomo was “not good enough.” During Garland’s confirmation hearing to be attorney general on Monday, Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) asked the Biden nominee if he would “commit to not having the investigation done by a person with a conflict of interest.” Cruz noted acting Manhattan U.S. attorney Audrey Strauss’s relationship to Melissa DeRosa, a top Cuomo aide, as a potential concern. Strauss is the mother-in-law of DeRosa, who reportedly admitted recently that the administration covered up data on nursing-home deaths to hide the severity of the situation from federal authorities. “With all of these investigations, the Justice Department is open to evidence of fraud, false statements, violations of the law,” Garland responded. “They normally begin in the appropriate way in the relevant U.S. Attorney’s office.” “I don’t know any of the facts, but I can guarantee you somebody with a conflict of interest won’t be running an investigation of any kind,” he added. Appearing on Fox News on Monday, Stefanik said the answer shows “he’s not reading the basic news.” “As the American people are aware, this is a serious corruption scandal at the highest levels of New York State government,” she said. “We need a much clearer response from the nominee to be AG [committing to] making sure there is an independent apolitical, fair investigation. And when it comes to obstruction of justice, these are not just accusations Katie, this was caught on tape.” She added: “It was caught on tape on a Zoom call with the members of the New York State Assembly, which is why it is Democrats as well who are speaking out about the need to have an independent federal investigation and also, some are proposing impeachment of the governor and the governor, I have said, should resign.” Stefanik said the families of those who died in nursing homes “deserve a commitment from the AG nominee that this would be an independent investigation.” “He’d better get up to speed quickly because that answer is not good enough for the American people,” she said. Lawmakers of both parties have called for Cuomo to be stripped of the emergency powers granted to him last year at the beginning of the pandemic following DeRosa’s comments and a report issued by the New York attorney general Letitia James, which found that the state had undercounted nursing-home deaths by as much as 50 percent. Cuomo last week blasted state lawmakers who have threatened to rescind his emergency powers and open investigations into his administration’s coverup of its mishandling of nursing-home coronavirus deaths. “You can’t use a subpoena or the threat of investigation to leverage a person,” Cuomo said in a briefing. “That’s a crime, it’s called abuse of process, it’s called extortion.”

  • BMW's CEO says Tesla will struggle to maintain its rapid growth because of mounting competition among electric-car makers

    Tesla may struggle to maintain its growth as other automakers commit to boosting their own electric vehicle sales, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said Monday.

  • A Louisiana police officer was filmed pinning a 13-year-old Black teen to the ground with an arm around his neck

    The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the arrest. The officer had not been placed on leave as of Monday afternoon, per WBRZ.

  • College football player needs surgery ‘after bar brawl with trained MMA fighter’

    Reports say player had to undergo a four-hour operation to save his eye

  • Charlotte Hornets lost their leading scorer in a defeat to the Utah Jazz Monday

    Gordon Hayward leaves fourth quarter with a right hand injury

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he's losing $65 million over election-fraud claims and it proves he's not pushing conspiracy theories for the money

    Dominion filed a lawsuit against Lindell seeking $1.3 billion in damages and claiming he used election-fraud claims to turbocharge MyPillow sales.

  • People in France, Germany, and the UK are turning down the AstraZeneca vaccine because they want the Pfizer one instead, reports say

    Officials in Europe have described public resistance to the AstraZeneca vaccine. In the UK, some are avoiding the shot, while others are seeking it.

  • Twitter drags Meghan McCain for saying Biden should fire Dr. Fauci

    Meghan McCain is no stranger to causing an uproar for making unpopular statements, and her latest comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci has once again made her a trending topic. During Monday’s episode of The View, McCain had strong words for the nation’s top infectious disease expert, who serves as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and oversees the country’s COVID-19 response. The prominent Republican reacted to a recent CNN interview in which Fauci declined to provide a recommendation about whether vaccinated grandparents can visit their unvaccinated children and grandchildren.

  • Giuliani tried to dodge being served with $1 billion Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit, source says

    NEW YORK — Rudy Giuliani spent a week dodging service of a $1.3 billion lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems after publicly declaring he was ready for the legal fight, a source told the Daily News. Dominion hired the process servers to hand Giuliani its 107-page lawsuit after the former mayor ignored requests to simply accept it via email, the source said. The voting machine company claims ...

  • Ted Cruz says the media is 'obsessed' with his Mexico trip because it's 'suffering from Trump withdrawal'

    The Texas senator faced widespread criticism for flying to Cancún last week as a winter storm knocked out power to millions of people in his state.

  • Missing Marine sentry outside West Wing sparks White House questions

    The absence of a Marine sentry outside the West Wing on Monday raised questions about whether President Biden was keeping the schedule publicly outlined by his aides.Why it matters: A sure way to tell if the president is inside the Oval Office is if the spit-shined Marine is at the post, opening the door to the West Wing. A pool reporter questioning whether there had been a change in policy received a simpler, circa-2021 response: the Marine was getting a COVID test.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."The president was in the Oval Office this morning working, receiving the PDB and all the things that you're aware of from the schedule. There hasn't been a change of policy," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during the daily briefing. The backstory: Biden's schedule said he would be in the Oval receiving the Presidential Daily Briefing at 9: 45 a.m. The sentry was absent at that time.Pooler Debra Saunders, White House correspondent for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, told her off-campus colleagues at 9:58 a.m.: "There is no Marine standing outside the front door. ... Apparently, the Marine no longer is an indicator that POTUS is in the Oval."Psaki and other aides later clarified.Bottom line: The White House says it's a "misnomer" a Marine must be present when the president is inside the Oval.The sentries may leave their post for a variety of reasons, including an event elsewhere on White House grounds or to support other world leaders or VIP guests.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Big Texas Corporations Demand Storm Survivors Go Without Pay

    The Washington Post/Mark Felix/GettyDALLAS—First they had to deal with a nightmare of a winter storm, an historic assault that wiped out their power, heat, water, or all three at once.Now they have to deal with bosses denying them pay.Internal company emails and text messages obtained by The Daily Beast indicate that dozens of employers in Texas, many of them in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, have told people who were unable to go to work or work remotely due to loss of electricity during Winter Storm Uri that they must consider the lost days as vacation, or otherwise go without pay.These are not small businesses, either. Several large companies are among them, such as Bell Textron Inc.—formerly known as Bell Helicopter—United Ag & Turf, BAE Systems, and the city of Dallas itself.And workers are seething.‘People Are Greedy’: The Absurd Electric Bills Slamming Texans“We are required to use vacation on the days of the storm when I had no heat or WiFi, or I can forfeit the money and not get paid,” a Bell Helicopter employee, who like other workers quoted in this story spoke under the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, told The Daily Beast.“I’m disappointed and nervous about the next year,” the worker said, adding, “Even though I’m salaried, I’m entry-level, and any knock to my income will put me on the street—and that’s terrifying.”Representatives from Bell did not return a call or email requesting comment, but emails sent by management and reviewed by The Daily Beast made the policy clear.“Employees who are unable to fully dedicate their time and attention to company business due to current conditions should use available PTO, vacation or holiday flex time if they wish to be paid for today. Otherwise, employees who do not have any remaining PTO, vacation or holiday flex time or do not wish to use their unused PTO, vacation, or holiday flex time will not be paid for today,” read an email sent last week from Bell executive management.The worker told the Daily Beast that Bell facilities were closed the entire week, but that at one point they were unable to access the VPN–a “virtual private network” that allows them to access company systems—meaning many employees at Bell couldn’t work from home even when they had electricity.Executives at United Ag & Turf —a John Deere equipment dealer—and managers at BAE Systems—a British multinational arms, security, and aerospace company—sent similar messages. But they also allowed employees to effectively borrow paid time off, which would come out of their future allotments or pay, according to emails reviewed by The Daily Beast.Some employees did not appreciate the offer.“[I] just felt like people should know. It’s not right,” an employee at BAE Systems told The Daily Beast.A spokesperson for BAE Systems told The Daily Beast, “As a government contractor, there are regulations we must follow for labor charged by our employees. The events of last week are unusual and we are working with employees on how to properly handle any time they were unable to work. In addition, we activated our Immediate Response Program to support our colleagues and provide financial assistance to affected employees and their families.”Employees at United Ag & Turf, meanwhile. were even told they must take responsibility for maintaining a time-off balance in case such events occur in the future. This despite Winter Storm Uri and the associated power crisis being “the largest insurance claim event in Texas history.”“To be prepared for circumstances like this in the future, each employee is expected to manage their PTO and encouraged to always carry a balance for unexpected situations like health issues and bad weather. This type of assistance will not be offered in the future,” read an email from the executive management of United Ag & Turf.United Ag & Turf did not respond to a request for comment. “I feel angry. They could have said nothing and been fine. They could have paid people for the canceled days and looked like heroes. They instead opted to add insult to injury,” said a worker at United Ag & Turf.For-profit employers are not the only ones who have told their employees that they must use their vacation days. Even some government employees have been impacted: An email sent to the library department at the City of Dallas told employees to use personal leave time for lost work. The veracity of the email was confirmed by a Dallas City Council member, Adam Bazaldua, as well as a city communications representative, Catherine Cuellar."It’s really disheartening that HR (who have worked entirely from home for the past year, by the way) get to just decide whether people get paid or not,” one city employee said.‘This Is Some Crazy Nightmare’: Mom Recounts Last Moments With Her 3 Kids Who Died in Texas Power OutageCuellar told the Daily Beast that for those without available paid time off, they can either “make up time within the pay period” or apply for emergency administrative paid leave.“Nobody gets to ‘just decide’ anything; we have processes and layers of accountability for taxpayer dollars,” she said.“So it becomes a question at the federal government level whether or not paying that worker emergency administrative pay was a necessary expense during the weather event,” Cuellar added.“That has been the city's policy for emergency weather-related pay for a decade,” she said.When asked whether the policy could be changed to cover all employees, Cuellar said that things would be handled on a case-by-case basis.Austin Kaplan, an employment lawyer based in Austin, described these situations as a consequence of a lack of adequate labor protections in a state with notoriously weak safeguards for workers.“There’s no requirement in Texas that people pay any vacation time at all. There’s just no safety net, or anything like that,” Kaplan told the Daily Beast.This means that it’s been entirely up to employers to decide how to handle the fallout. Some, like Cisco, not only paid their employees for the lost days, but also offered offices as a shelter and sent resources for mental health support.But it appears they are in the minority. And without any clear sign of the government taking action—Gov. Greg Abbott has hinted at relief for workers facing sky-high electric bills, but little else—they appear to be on their own.“In my estimation, the state that turned the power grid off ought to be the one paying,” Kaplan said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Leave Ted Cruz alone. He was just being a good dad with a family trip to Cancun

    Ted Cruz did nothing wrong by taking a family vacation out of the country, says this letter writer.