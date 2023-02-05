Police looking for two drivers they say were involved in Beaufort gas station shooting

Police are asking residents to keep an eye out for two cars driven by people who may have been involved in a Jan. 23 shooting on Trask Parkway, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, police were called to a Shell gas station in Beaufort after getting reports of a shooting, said Maj. Angela Viens, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman. A man told police he had been at the gas station to get food and meet a friend when two cars pulled up on either side of him.

The drivers got out of their cars, one showed a gun and the man sped away, according to a post on the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook. The man had gone the wrong way on the street and, when he turned around and passed the gas station again, his car was hit twice by bullets, Viens said.

The cars being driven by the alleged shooters are described by police as being an older model SUV in gold and a light-colored sedan, possibly a BMW, with South Carolina license plates.

Anyone with information regarding this incident may call Sgt. Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.