Police are looking for two men following Saturday night armed robbery

A store clerk shot in the abdomen during a robbery Saturday evening at the Firestone Mini-Mart was listed in stable condition Sunday, according to police.

Akron officers are looking for two men who entered the store just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

"Based on information developed at the scene, it appears two black male suspects entered the store, walked behind the counter and demanded money," Lt. Michael Miller said in a statement released Sunday. "During the robbery, one of the suspects shot the clerk in the abdomen before both subjects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money."

The 36-year-old male clerk was transported from the store on Aster Avenue in the Firestone Park neighborhood to Cleveland Clinic Akron General "where he is listed in stable condition. The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening," Miller said.

Investigators located "shell casings and other evidence" at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip, or The Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.

