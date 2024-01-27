Police looking for vehicle believed to be involved in fatal hit-and-run on West End Bridge

Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run on the West End Bridge.

A woman was found dead in a parking lot below the north side of the West End Bridge on Saturday. Police say she was hit by a car and knocked over the railing.

Saturday afternoon, police released a picture of the vehicle they believe is responsible for the woman’s death.

The vehicle is a black or blue small sedan with silver wheels. Officers say it could be a Hyundai or a Honda.

It was last seen driving in the area of Charters Avenue.

The vehicle will have damage to its passenger-side windshield.

Anyone who has information on the car or the deadly crash is asked to call Pittsburgh Police’s Collision Investigation Unit at 412-432-4776 or 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

