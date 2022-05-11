Police looking for vehicle involved in drive-by shooting

May 10—WILLIMANTIC — Willimantic Police are looking for the vehicle involved in a drive- by shooting in the area of South and Young streets on Saturday, during which no one was injured.

In a press release issued Monday morning, police said officers responded at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday to a report of a possible drive-by shooting.

Officers canvassed the area and found a witness who reported hearing numerous gunshots around 11:30 a.m. Officers determined that a single, multi- family residence was struck by multiple bullets.

Police said the Willimantic Police Detective Division took over the investigation and identified a suspect vehicle. The vehicle was identified as a newer model black pickup truck, currently believed to be a Chevy Silverado 2500 HD quad cab with chrome accents.

According to police, the vehicle was observed driving by the residence.

Police said the driver was seen firing multiple shots out of the driver's side window.

Those who recognize the vehicle or have information about the shooting are asked to contact Willimantic Police Det. Michael Suplicki at 860- 465- 3135.

