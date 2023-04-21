Police looking for witnesses after body found on Maple Valley Highway in Renton

A death investigation is underway in Renton after a body was found on a road Thursday night.

Police were called to the 15200 block of the Maple Valley Highway just east of Interstate 405 at 10:21 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a dead person in the right lane.

“This is being investigated as a pedestrian fatality,” Renton police said in a tweet.

The investigation caused the area to be closed for several hours.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or noticed anything unusual at around 10:20 p.m. is asked to call the Renton Police Traffic Unit at 425-430-7544 and reference case #2023-4482.