Police looking for witnesses after shots fired into Bellevue apartment complex

Bellevue police are looking for witnesses and video in a Tuesday morning incident in which over a dozen shots were fired in a Bellevue neighborhood.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of 141st Court Southeast.

When police arrived, they found over a dozen bullet casings and multiple bullet holes in nearby apartment buildings. No one was injured.

Investigators have obtained traffic camera video they believe shows the two suspects driving fast in a black sedan, possibly a Cadillac.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have video of the incident is urged to call the Bellevue Police Department. You can also pass on any information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or report it online at www.crimestoppers.com